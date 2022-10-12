Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,001 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.