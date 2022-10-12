Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $683,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Bank of America cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

