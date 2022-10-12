Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $230.00.

9/6/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $245.00.

9/2/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $212.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/17/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 86.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8,570.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

