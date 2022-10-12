Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

