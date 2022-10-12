Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

