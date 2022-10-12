Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group
In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Hub Group stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.