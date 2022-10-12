Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Masco has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

