Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Lancashire Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 486.40 ($5.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.29. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 576 ($6.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.96.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Lancashire Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

