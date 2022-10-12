Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Critical Comparison

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Getinge AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 268.41 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion 1.48 $346.18 million $1.07 15.96

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% Getinge AB (publ) 9.90% 12.66% 7.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and Getinge AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge AB (publ) 0 6 1 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

