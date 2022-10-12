Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $54.00

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

