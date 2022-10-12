Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $54.00

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Trading Up 1.3 %
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
