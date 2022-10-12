British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 4,088 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,289.50 ($39.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,389.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,400.69. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.32.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.