Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $16.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $584.98 million, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.89. Repay has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $166,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

