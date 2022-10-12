StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
VLGEA opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.23. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
