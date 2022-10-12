Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

