ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Price Performance

VRAY opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.