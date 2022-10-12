Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

WABC opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.