StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Down 3.9 %
VIA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.28.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 26.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Via Renewables (VIA)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.