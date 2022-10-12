StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Down 3.9 %

VIA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 26.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.