Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $109,000 in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the first quarter worth $74,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 4.1 %

CRGE stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

