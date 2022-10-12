10,236 Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

