Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

STB stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 958.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,088.35. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

