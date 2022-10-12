Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,149 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

FCEL opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.