Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

