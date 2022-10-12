Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $256,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

LTC stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.