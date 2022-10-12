TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TGNA opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current year.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
