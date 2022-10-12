TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGNA opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

