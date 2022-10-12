Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $999.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.