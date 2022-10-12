Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.