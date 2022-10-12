StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

TARO stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.