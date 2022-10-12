Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

