Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3,826.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

