Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.41 and a beta of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.