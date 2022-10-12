Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in WEX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEX by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX Price Performance

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.