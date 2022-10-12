Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

