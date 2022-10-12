Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,292 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

