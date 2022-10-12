Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

