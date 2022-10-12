PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of PennantPark Investment worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $4,462,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

