Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

