Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

