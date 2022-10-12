Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

