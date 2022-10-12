Diversified LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,003.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

