StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CEA opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 49.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

