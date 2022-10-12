Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.19

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and traded as low as $63.53. Truxton shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands.

Truxton Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

