North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and traded as low as $24.30. North West shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.