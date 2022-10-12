Amalgamated Bank Invests $57,000 in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFC opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

