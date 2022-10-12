Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.