Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

