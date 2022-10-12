Amalgamated Bank Invests $59,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

AVO opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.19. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

