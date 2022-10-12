Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 4,253 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

