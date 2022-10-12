Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OLP stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $448.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

