6,299 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 484,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,659,974.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

