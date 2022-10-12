2,137 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.