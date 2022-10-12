Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

